FOX 2 - Metro Detroit native Nicole Vowell thought she saw a familiar face on social media and when he hit her up with a direct message, she wrote back. "I have known Darius for about 10 years, I know he’s a family man, a man of God, a good man and he owns a business. He posted something on his story that said if you can (pick) a name that starts with an 'A' I’ll give you a cash prize," Vowell said. "And I’m usually pretty skeptical but I knew Darius so I said whatever and so I needed a little extra cash for my mom, for the holidays, (so I said) what could hurt?"

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO