J Balvin responds to backlash from his Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year win at The African Entertainment Awards. This weekend, J Balvin was caught in a whirlwind of backlash after he won an African Entertainment Award for Artist Of The Year. The backlash comes from the fact Balvin isn’t Black, which fans were quick to point out as soon as his win was announced. The win also comes not long after he received backlash for having Black women on leashes in a recent music video. The award win even reheated his #LatinoLivesMatterToo post from during the George Floyd protests last year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO