Gazprom plans to spend $305 mln on Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2022 - TASS

 4 days ago
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom plans to spend 22.8 billion roubles ($305 million) on financing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in 2022, TASS news agency cited the gas giant as saying on Thursday.

Russia has said the Nord Stream 2 undersea pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and that it was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. read more

($1 = 74.7825 roubles)

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

