Illinois State

Illinois Police Officer Shot Dead While Responding to Complaint of Dogs Barking

By Anna Venarchik
 4 days ago
An Illinois police officer died late Wednesday, and another was critically injured, after a hotel shooting in Bradley, Illinois, a town 50 miles south of Chicago. As reported by the...

