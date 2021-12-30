ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PET OF THE WEEK: Cooper

Bristol Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper is ready to settle into a new home and a comfy couch! He arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society a few months ago after a fire and needed treatment for heartworm. The 5-year-old pooch completed his treatment...

www.bristolpress.com

cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thegazette.com

Australian Shepherd Puppies

AKC registered, black tris, red merles, blue merles, tails docked, raised in a loving home, Mom & Dad are on the farm. 563-357-0879. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Mateo, Ares and Oliver from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Taranga, Upham, and Iris from Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to...
TUCSON, AZ
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
State
Connecticut State
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Charlotte

Look at that face! This adorable, happy girl is around 1 year old. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, except rabies. She will need to get her rabies vaccination and will need to be spayed upon adoption. Charlotte is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
InspireMore

15 Dogs Who Not-So-Secretly Identify As Cats

Dogs are infinitely trainable, so it makes sense that they occasionally pick up the habits and characteristics of other people and pets in their home. They’re great mimics!. When dogs are raised around felines, for example, they’ll often behave in distinctly cat-like ways. Whether they’re climbing a tree during a walk or curling up in a bed made for a much smaller animal, we are totally here for their adorable identity crises!
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PETS
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Announces Gracie For Pet of the Week

Ms. Gracie is coming through strong as this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week. Gracie, a 1-year-old collie mixed dog, who came into the shelter as an owner surrendered about a month ago with a lot of energy. “She loves other dogs, she loves to play, loves...
PETS
KX News

Pet safety as frigid temps roll in

With the frigid temperatures rolling in, veterinarians are offering advice on how to keep your pets safe. As you take your pets outside for a walk or to use the bathroom, be mindful of the snow outside. An Animal Health Clinic veterinarian says to be careful not to let your pet walk in the snow […]
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KTAL

Pet of the Week: Kris Kringle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet Kris Kringle! This cute little guy and his brothers are 3.5 month old terrier mixes that are just waiting for Santa to bring them a family!. Kris Kringle is up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) and would love to meet you! Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here. While you’re at CPAS, take an ornament from the giving tree and help by donating items like food, formula, or cleaning supplies!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Sophie is a Shepherd mix who is around 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Sophie is a nice girl who loves to play, especially with squeaky toys. She still needs training walking on a leash.
PETS
vieravoice.com

Helping pet owners a pound at a time

Big-time animal lover Jessica Pankiewicz dreamt of establishing a nonprofit that would help pets and their owners. She would not live to see her dream become reality, for Pankiewicz died unexpectedly at. age 32. Her father-in-law and her husband, Ted Pankiewicz Sr. and Ted Pankiewicz Jr., made it their mission...
PETS
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Nexus!. He is an adorable...
MIDLAND, TX
Homer News

Pets of the Week: Rambo and Precious

Rambo, age 7.5 years, and Precious, age 8.5 years, are quite the pair. They have lived together for most of their lives. Though they’re not considered a bonded pair, they are considered very close. If possible we’ll try to adopt them out together, but we’re open to other options. They’re both relaxed, affectionate and oh-so-easy on the eyes. Without a doubt, they will fill your heart and home with love and entertainment. Please call us to set up an appointment to meet them. You won’t regret it.
ANIMALS
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Shaker and Dora

Shaker may not be the youngest at the shelter, but he is one of the cuddliest! Shaker came to us with his housemate, Lucy, after their previous owner, unfortunately, passed away. Shaker hasn’t lost his happy and affectionate spirit despite these sad circumstances. With his graying face and soulful eyes, he’s got all the best qualities of a senior dog: mellow, easygoing, respectful, and fully housebroken! Shaker would love to retire to a nice cozy dog bed with someone to give him endless ear scratches and belly rubs. Shaker still enjoys daily walks (of the short and sweet variety) despite his age. When it comes to other dogs, Shaker fully embraces the senior community. He gets along with older, mellow dogs but can be a grumpy old man when approached by young and energetic dogs. He also tends not to enjoy the company of younger children. Shaker would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a slower lifestyle!
MENDOCINO, CA
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week..Kira and Taysia

Kira is just under is 1 year old and is a golden retriever and husky mix. She is medium in size. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, heartworm test, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Taysia is...
PETS
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week...Lucca and Jerry

Lucca is approximately 1 year old Shepherd and Great Pyrenees mix. Adoption fee includes neuter, rabies shot, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Meet Jerry!. We rescued Jerry from a high kill shelter in Arkansas, and if...
PETS

