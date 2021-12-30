Chittenango boys basketball climbs to no. 17 in state Class B rankings

CAZENOVIA –

With a 5-0 start and no. 17 state Class B ranking, the Chittenango boys basketball team had already firmly established its contending credentials even before it entered the “Hoops for the Hospital” Classic.

But in a thrilling first-round game last against Maine-Endwell at nearby Cazenovia College, the Bears withstood every possible challenge and, keyed by Bryce Bishop’s hot hand, prevailed 70-65 over the Spartans.

All game long, it would go back and forth, with neither side getting any sort of separation and finding themselves tied 20-20 after one period and 39-39 at halftime.

Each time M-E would get any kind of lead, Chittenango would respond, such as with Tyrus Kelly getting a key basket and free throw to erase the Bears’ 60-57 deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

Gradually inching in front, Chittenango did not seal it until a key basket by Alex Moesch with less than a minute left that followed yet another 3-pointer dropped in by Bishop.

Seven different times, Bishop connected from beyond the arc, accounting for all of his 21 points. Kelly had nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Alex Moesch got 14 points and Ryan Moesch earned 12 points.

After such a battle, Chittenango had to turn around and, less than 24 hours later, meet another strong Section IV side from Owego – but this game proved far less stressful.

The Bears won 75-40, gradually assuming control by building a 40-26 halftime lead and then cranking up its defense to make sure Owego didn’t come back.

Hitting on three 3-pointers, Alex Moesch finished with 25 points, with Ryan Moesch continuing to impress as he got 16 points. Bishop’s trio of treys led to 10 points as Kelly gained seven points and Jacob Dawkins six points.

During the first full week of 2022, Chittenango welcomes both Institute of Technology Central and Homer in advance of what appears to be a big Jan. 11 showdown with fast-starting Marcellus.