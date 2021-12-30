ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Chittenango boys basketball climbs to no. 17 in state Class B rankings

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CAZENOVIA –

With a 5-0 start and no. 17 state Class B ranking, the Chittenango boys basketball team had already firmly established its contending credentials even before it entered the “Hoops for the Hospital” Classic.

But in a thrilling first-round game last against Maine-Endwell at nearby Cazenovia College, the Bears withstood every possible challenge and, keyed by Bryce Bishop’s hot hand, prevailed 70-65 over the Spartans.

All game long, it would go back and forth, with neither side getting any sort of separation and finding themselves tied 20-20 after one period and 39-39 at halftime.

Each time M-E would get any kind of lead, Chittenango would respond, such as with Tyrus Kelly getting a key basket and free throw to erase the Bears’ 60-57 deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

Gradually inching in front, Chittenango did not seal it until a key basket by Alex Moesch with less than a minute left that followed yet another 3-pointer dropped in by Bishop.

Seven different times, Bishop connected from beyond the arc, accounting for all of his 21 points. Kelly had nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Alex Moesch got 14 points and Ryan Moesch earned 12 points.

After such a battle, Chittenango had to turn around and, less than 24 hours later, meet another strong Section IV side from Owego – but this game proved far less stressful.

The Bears won 75-40, gradually assuming control by building a 40-26 halftime lead and then cranking up its defense to make sure Owego didn’t come back.

Hitting on three 3-pointers, Alex Moesch finished with 25 points, with Ryan Moesch continuing to impress as he got 16 points. Bishop’s trio of treys led to 10 points as Kelly gained seven points and Jacob Dawkins six points.

During the first full week of 2022, Chittenango welcomes both Institute of Technology Central and Homer in advance of what appears to be a big Jan. 11 showdown with fast-starting Marcellus.

C-NS, Liverpool hockey battle at Optimist Tournament

CICERO – For the first time this winter, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams were in the same building, battling for honors during the annual Optimist Tournament at the Twin Rinks. Both first-round games on Wednesday proved memorable in their own way. In the Northstars' case, it...
CBA boys basketball win streak climbs to 33 in a row

DEWITT – A busy week of holiday boys basketball tournaments was supposed to peak Wednesday when Christian Brothers Academy put its 32-game win streak on the line against Fayetteville-Manlius in the opening round of the Manny Leone Holiday Classic. Except the Hornets never got there, sidelined like so many...
Bees' Sam Mellenger wins twice at pre-holiday indoor track meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two days before Christmas, Baldiwnsville boys indoor track and field sprinter Sam Mellinger found himself again the fastest man in the field. The Westhill Invitational at SRC Arena on Dec. 23 gave Mellinger yet another chance to showcase his speed in the 55-meter dash. In 6.66 seconds, Mellinger easily topped the second-place 6.90 from PSLA-Fowler's Andre McClain.
Liverpool girls bowlers battle Baldwinsville in 2-1 defeat

LIVERPOOL – It's rare to have a high school girls bowling match feature the type of quality and performance that was on display Tuesday when Liverpool took on Baldwinsville last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl. Ashley Hardy and Makezni Ormsby both had 10-strike games – and the Warriors, with a total pinfall of 2.676, still found […]
Hockey Bees blank Auburn, 3-0, for fourth shutout of season

AUBURN – Going into 2022, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team are in prime form, having won seven games in a row, four of them shutouts. Perhaps as important, the Bees have avoided COVID-19 shutdowns that affected its two main Division I rivals, West Genesee and Syracuse, both of whom were sidelined for two weeks at […]
YEAR IN REVIEW

CAZENOVIA — Throughout the past year, numerous non-profits, businesses, and individuals in the Cazenovia area received recognition for their accomplishments and/or contributions to the community. Here is a selection of those achievements:. NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS. Friends of Lorenzo wins grant to facilitate access to historical archives. Last summer, the Friends...
