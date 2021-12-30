Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball sweeps Watertown, ESM

EAST SYRACUSE -Confronted with genuine adversity for the first time this season, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team sought out to win a holiday tournament at East Syracuse Minoa.

The Northstars did so in the wake of back-to-back defeats – first at home Dec. 21 to West Genesee, then again at Fayetteville-Manlius two nights later.

What made C-NS’s 58-40 defeat so jarring was the way the Hornets’ defense completely shut the Northstars down for long stretches, especially a second quarter where it managed just three points.

Trailing 31-12 at the break, C-NS finally got something going in the second half, Andrew Benedict earning 12 points as Luke Paragon was held to a season-low nine points, matched by Reece Congel.

F-M didn’t dazzle on the other end, but it put four players in double figures as Trevor Roe had 15 points, Luke Davidson got 12 points and Max Danaher and Patrick Emery had 10 points apiece.

In the opening round at ESM, the Northstars, without Paragon in the lineup, faced Watertown, and while it did not dazzle, C-NS at least halted its skid with a 61-44 victory over the Cyclones.

A quick 17-10 lead was followed by a 19-12 start to the second half that gave the Northstars a cushion. Robbie Siechen stepped up, the point guard’s 16 points matching what Congel produced as Benedict gained 11 points and Michael Gallo had 10 points.

Then, still without Paragon, the Northstars faced ESM a day later and mostly rode its defense, along with the hot hands of Benedict and Congel, to a 58-37 victory over the Spartans.

They were tied, 9-9, going into the second quarter, but the Northstars outscored ESM 21-5 the rest of the half and 40-15 over the course of the second and third periods.

Benedict led the way, his 21 points inclduing three 3-pointers, while Congel worked inside for 16 points. Gallo added seven points as, for the Spartans, only Tristan Henderson, with 10 points, hit double figures.

So C-NS would take a 7-2 record into Tuesday night’s showdown with archrival Liverpool, who at 4-1 rested during the holiday break after the postponement of a Dec. 23 game against Henninger.