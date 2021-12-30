ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurants struggle with financial impact from omicron variant

By Sloan Dickey
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlIZK_0dZ8riMn00

After two years of moving, adjusting, fighting, scraping and planning, restaurants in Colorado have been hit with another crisis. Already short on staff, restaurants now face the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Colorado, going from less than 1% of new infections to now more than 92% in just two weeks. The variant is much more contagious than other strains, coinciding with the state's largest single day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

"This new variant, I think, is making it even more challenging because restaurateurs have already been finding it hard to staff their restaurants," said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. "Restaurants have been struggling for the last two years, and every time it feels like things are starting to get better, we get hit by new curveball. So it's a really hard time right now."

According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, 85% of their restaurant members were already struggling with staffing issues. That was before the new variant hit Colorado. Numerous restaurants across Colorado now must close because of the outbreak.

"We started getting more people calling in during our closure for Christmas, and we were forced to make a decision on Monday to close this week," said Alex Seidel, chef and owner of Mercantile Dining and Provision.

Seidel says the restaurant did not have a single staff member test positive for COVID-19 until last week. Now, he has six employees who have called out sick.

"The only thing we have been able to do to protect ourselves so far is to close," he said.

The state government has shied away from calling for another lockdown or new capacity limits in restaurants, even as cases continue to rise. Industry leaders say this is because the state is now solely focused on hospital capacity and ICU numbers. Fortunately, while the omicron variant is more transmissible, it is less deadly and has sent a smaller percentage of those infected to the hospital.

The CDC has also loosened its guidelines for quarantines amid the spike in cases. The health department says employees can quarantine for only five days now instead of 10. For some in the restaurant industry, this is a win.

"I think that's going to help with the staffing issue and being able to get people back to work sooner than we had originally thought," said Riggs. "Especially after people have been vaccinated, which many, many people in this industry have."

But others, like Seidel, are more concerned, saying five days might not be enough to make a full recovery.

"Is it helpful for the mental psyche of our team when we have been training them for 10 days?" asked Seidel. "It is also really difficult to be in a position like myself where I feel the responsibility of several hundred people."

As 2022 approaches, restaurant owners do agree that the beginning of 2022 is looking a lot like 2021.

"It feels more more of a uncharted territory for sure," said Fletter.

Comments / 0

Related
614now.com

Amid case spikes, closures, Columbus restaurants respond to Omicron’s impact

Like so many other Columbus establishments, Wolf’s Ridge, the popular restaurant and taproom has soldiered through the last year and a half fighting off a variety of hurdles. Now facing the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has caused significant case spikes and temporary business closures throughout Franklin County, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
irvineweekly.com

Omicron In O.C. – How New Variant Will Impact Irvine and Beyond

As residents in Irvine and Orange County prepare for a holiday season free of lockdowns, experts across the country continue to express caution against COVID-19, echoing that little is currently known about the Omicron variant, reiterating that this mutation of the coronavirus carries high transmissibility. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the...
IRVINE, CA
YourErie

Erie County sees impact from COVID-19 variants

As 2021 comes to a close, health department officials and medical experts said that younger people are falling victim to COVID-19. The health department reported 19 Erie County residents under the age of 50 have died of COVID this year. Compared to last year, only two Eire County residents under the age of 50 died […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid#Food Drink
alxnow.com

Poll: Has the Omicron variant impacted your holiday travel plans?

Has the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant affected your holiday plans?. The Omicron variant accounts for 73% of new coronavirus infections, federal officials said last week. In Alexandria, the city saw roughly 800 new reported cases within a week, though some of that comes from record-high levels of COVID testing ahead of the holidays.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean Group provides update on COVID-19, Omicron variant impact

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean Group provided an update on the status of its business and the impact of the Omicron variant. Knowledge about COVID-19 and how to deal with it have been in a constant state of flux for the last two years. Omicron has significantly altered the COVID-19 landscape for everyone, and the Royal Caribbean Group is no exception.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

‘We’re now in a position where we will have lost money in December’: New York restaurants struggle with omicron wave

Restaurants and bars in New York City have struggled throughout the pandemic, particularly when state restrictions prevented them from welcoming patrons inside during the early days of the health crisis. But in recent months, many establishments have been on the road to recovery, buoyed by a dining public eager to resume life the way it was, plus the slow but steady return of tourists to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy