DALLAS — Alabama football coach Nick Saban was asked on his radio show Wednesday night about the death of John Madden, an NFL icon in coaching and broadcasting known for his eponymous video game.

Saban called Madden "one of the all-time great ones" while recording the show in Dallas as Alabama (12-1) prepares to face Cincinnati (13-0) the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff on Friday. Madden died Tuesday, the NFL announced.

"Well, first of all, Coach Madden was probably as well known a person (as there is) in our profession, based on his success as a player, as a coach, winning a Super Bowl, getting in the playoffs eight out of 10 years or whatever," Saban said. "Which is a significant accomplishment in the NFL because it's so hard to maintain any kind of consistency because of the parity of the league. And then what he did to affect so many things when he decided he didn't want to coach anymore."

ON THE BUS WITH MADDEN: Learning plays and plenty of food

MORE : Remembering the NFL icon, broadcaster, hotel owner and friend

Nick Saban on the field before the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Madden retired from coaching the Oakland Raiders in 1979 when he was 42 years old, continuing to be the preeminent ambassador of the game in his second career as an announcer and video game namesake.

"He created a great game that a lot of people enjoy playing," Saban said. "And he was a great commentator and gave great insight in so many ways to fans and people. And I think because of his insight, he also made some changes and helped make some changes that actually helped our game. So there's only a few great ones like him, but he's one of the all-time great ones."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama coach Nick Saban: John Madden was 'one of the all-time great ones'