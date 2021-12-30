ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bockhorst happy Caldwell gets 'recognition he deserves' admist season full of criticism

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

As we know, Matt Bockhorst is one of the more outspoken players on Clemson’s roster.

While the veteran offensive lineman’s season has been done for quite some time now — he tore his ACL during Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pitt on Oct. 23 — Bockhorst was there to support his teammates for the Cheez-It Bowl Wednesday night.

After Clemson hung onto a 20-13 win over Iowa State, Robbie Caldwell received a Gatorade bath. He also was given a game ball. As many suspected, it was the veteran offensive line coach’s last game .

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced as much during his postgame press conference. Caldwell will retire from his current role and will be transitioning into an off-field role with the program as a director of high school relations.

After the conclusion of another 10-win season, Bockhorst took to Twitter to defend his position coach, who received a great deal of criticism as Clemson’s offensive line struggled early on.

“After an unimaginably challenging yet rewarding season, what is most important to me is that Coach Caldwell gets the recognition he deserves,” Bockhorst wrote in a heartfelt Twitter post. “That man has endured more criticism than most could ever understand and he has never wavered.

“He is the most loyal person I have ever met and his impact on my life and the lives of COUNTLESS other players can not be overstated. Clemson has been so incredibly lucky to have that man in this program and he will be dearly missed by many. We love you, Coach Caldwell.”

