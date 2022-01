The moment we thought might never actually arrive is finally here. On Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets. After missing most of the first half of the season due to a New York City vaccine mandate that will prevent him from playing home games, the Nets have relented and will allow the unvaccinated Irving to be a part-time player as they pursue their first championship in franchise history. His return couldn't come at a better time.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO