Twelve South has 20% off iPhone cases, MacBook stands, AirPods cases and more

This iPhone Battery Case adding 43 hours of talk time, 26 hours of video playback, 111 hours of audio playback, or 23 hours of Internet use. More than just a case! With a powerful 5,000mAh Li-polymer extended battery, this case effectively provides 110%+ extra battery life to iPhone 13 or 13 Pro, which is equivalent to adding 43 hours of talk time, 26 hours of video playback, 111 hours of audio playback, or 23 hours of Internet use. The 4 LED indicator lights indicate battery levels and charging status. Made with TPU, the case gives your phone ultra protection against scratches and other daily wear and tear. It’s also small and convenient enough to fit easily in your hand or pocket.
