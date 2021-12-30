ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORTHSHORE NYE:- The Last Dance of 2021

 4 days ago

9:00am til 5:00am (last entry 3:00am) The last Dance of 2021 The Northshore brings together Liverpool's Best Underground Electronic...

SL Presents: NYE 2021

The best underground music spanning three rooms in one of Cornwalls biggest nightclubs. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Silver Linings returns for the biggest night of the year. Three rooms, three grooves. SL welcome you to join them...
American Songwriter

The Strokes Postpone NYE Show

The Grammy Award-winning New York City-born band The Strokes are postponing their highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve show this year in Brooklyn, New York, thanks to the rising Omicron cases. The band posted the announcement to social media on Friday (December 24), writing on Twitter, “How can we put this…...
The Boogie Shed

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:30am) We bring our venue alive for our GLAMOROUS New Years Eve party! House, Disco, RnB, Singalong Vocals ALL NIGHT LONG! Grab your tickets now!. Customer reviews of NYE. Average rating:. 63%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login...
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

Talk about kicking off the New Year with a stunner: The January 3rd episode of General Hospital ended with Laura throwing open the door to find Tracy Quartermaine standing there. And happy as we were to see portrayer Jane Elliot, the bombshell Tracy dropped was a stunner. “It’s Luke,” she...
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
klbjfm.com

Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog to Sony Music for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music in an estimated $500 million deal. According to reports, the deal includes the singer’s recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter — including classic hits such as “Born to Run,” “Blinded by the Light” and “Born in the U.S.A.”
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
JamBase

Happy Birthday Eddie Vedder: Singing ‘Wild Horses’ With The Rolling Stones In 2005

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder celebrates his 57th birthday today. The extremely talented singer-songwriter and grunge pioneer was born on December 23, 1964 in Evanston, Illinois. The 1980s saw somewhat of the decline of the classic rock ‘n’ roll frontman until bands like The Black Crowes and Pearl Jam burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Nearly all frontmen owe a great deal to the man who epitomizes the role: the one and only Mick Jagger.
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
