ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Common pet hazards to be mindful of in the New Year

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Laura Kozlowski, medical director of Veterinary Emergency...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

California twins born 15 minutes apart, but in different years

SALINAS, Calif. - Two twins born in California will likely share many things throughout life, but their birthday will not be one of them. Twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo entered the world just 15 minutes apart at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. But because of the unique timing, they were born on different days, months and years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Medical Director#Keep An Eye Out
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy