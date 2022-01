Metro Nashville Police Department officials said one person was hit in a duplex after a suspect sprayed the house with bullets.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at 1331 Westchester Dr., with four people in the duplex. Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. At least 100 shell casings were left at the scene.

Police said no one could identify a suspect or suspects for the shooting.