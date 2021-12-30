Letter: Passing Build Back Better without Manchin

President Biden should try a different strategy than trying to please Joe Manchin.

How about offering some plums to “moderate” Republicans like Collins and Murkowski. Extend the most desired programs to 10 years and fully pay for them. Replace revenue earners removed to please Manchin, increasing taxes on the rich and also increasing the IRS budget to hire more investigators to go after super-rich tax cheats.

This would negate the “It isn’t paid for!” and “It’s inflationary!” arguments Manchin uses. Keep those programs with the best chance of immediately helping people and their wallets, like allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

Call GOP moderates in to negotiate and see what they might want. Maybe some LBJ hardball could be played – “Senator Collins that bridge you want and Senator Murkowski your tunnel, may not get done right away.” These negotiations might alert Manchin [and Sinema] and might inspire renewed cooperation.

Lee Augustine

Wawarsing