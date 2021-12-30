ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army SOF to continue work in Pacific, Eastern Europe in 2022

By Davis Winkie
Army Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as tensions rise across the world, 2022 will find the Army’s top troops at work in Eastern Europe and Asia. Much of their work in the Pacific is centered around preparing partner forces for potential conflict with China. The world learned in October that small numbers of...

