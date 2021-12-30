ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Suspect charged in death of Illinois deputy after multi-state crime spree

By Zara Barker, Kevin S. Held, Kelley Hoskins
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjzES_0dZ8ndWe00

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man is in Clinton County Jail for allegedly killing an Illinois deputy early Wednesday morning and later shooting someone in St. Peters, Missouri during a carjacking.

Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley.

Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, described Riley’s death as devastating.

Community mourns Illinois officer killed Wednesday

“He was on a call that many of us go on several times a day, a motorist assist,” Doss said. “It’s not something that you’re expecting to be assaulted or lose your life over. So, our hearts are with Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Department and the deputy’s family.”

Riley was shot and killed on the job on Interstate 64 at around 5 a.m. near Mill Shoals, Illinois, during a traffic stop. The deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot.

Around 7 a.m., a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the Ray Tate to Deputy Riley’s killing.

“We have evidence at the QuikTrip that suggests the same person involved in the crimes over in Illinois which included the death of the Wayne County deputy,” Doss said.

Second Illinois officer killed Wednesday – Police search for suspects

Throughout the day, the QuikTrip was closed and blocked off with crime scene tape for hours as detectives gathered evidence the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped.

Tate was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner. Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday. Prosecutors said that […]
BRADLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old teen shot on New Years Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old teen was shot in the vicinity of Walgreens and Aldi on Auburn Street on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Auburn at 5:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The teen victim said he was getting out of a car when […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Saint Peters, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Saint Peters, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Carlyle, IL
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect wanted in death of Bradley officer arrested in rural Indiana; another remains at-large

NORTH MANCHESTER. Ind. — One of the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police officer was taken into custody Friday morning in Indiana. Darius Sullivan, 25, is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic. He was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect from Bradley hotel shooting arrested

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the suspects in connection to a shooting that left one Bradley Police officer dead and another critically injured has been arrested. According to FOX32, the suspect was found and arrested near Manchester, Indiana on Friday morning. The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block […]
BRADLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Crime Spree#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ISP announce email and text options for FOID card and CCL correspondence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announces the option for customers to receive correspondence regarding their FOID cards and CCLs from the ISP by email and/or text message instead of by letter through the United States Postal Service (USPS). “The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

All things COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois. Nearly 6,300 people were hospitalized Sunday, breaking a record set in November 2020, and health officials across the state are taking a look at elective surgeries as the state ramps up testing efforts. Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Monday that they are ramping up efforts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy