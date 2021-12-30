Knife-wielding man shot by police at gas station in Eagle Rock identified

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a knife when he was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Eagle Rock was identified by county authorities today.

Enrique Ruiz, 33, was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Broadway, according to a tweet by LAPD.

Officers were called to the scene by firefighters requesting backup regarding a man armed with a knife, police said

Police tweeted: "The man did not follow [officers] commands & while holding the knife continued to approach an [officer]; resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The man was struck by gunfire & taken to a hospital where he died."

The knife was recovered by detectives, police said.

