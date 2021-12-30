ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Knife-wielding man shot by police at gas station in Eagle Rock identified

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQx1z_0dZ8miu400

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a knife when he was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Eagle Rock was identified by county authorities today.

Enrique Ruiz, 33, was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Broadway, according to a tweet by LAPD.

Officers were called to the scene by firefighters requesting backup regarding a man armed with a knife, police said

Police tweeted: "The man did not follow [officers] commands & while holding the knife continued to approach an [officer]; resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The man was struck by gunfire & taken to a hospital where he died."

The knife was recovered by detectives, police said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gas Station#Lapd#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy