100 Women Who Care Awards Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

– 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter selected Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters as the nonprofit to receive $12,150 at its recent Giving Circle. They presented the funds at the YBBBS Cottonwood office on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

“With volunteerism at historic lows, school closures and other timely challenges, this generous investment in Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters will enable YBBBS to continue connecting to those volunteers, youth and families that need it most,” said Executive Director Erin Mabery.

YBBBS matches volunteers (Bigs) from all walks of life with youth (Littles). A successful match lasts at least one year, however, the average for a match at YBBBS is 46 months with proven outcomes for youth in a variety of programs:

52% Less likely to skip school

55% More likely to enroll in college

46% Less likely to start using drugs

Become more civically engaged

“This year we will be expanding into workforce development programming to include those young adults entering the workforce by professionally and strategically creating and aiding mentor relationships through partnerships with local businesses, high schools, and colleges or vocational institutions,” said Mabery.

100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter was launched by four Sedona women Sallyann Navarro, Barbara Quayle, Judy Reichert, and Carol Wallen who act as a Steering Committee. The organization is dedicated to collectively provide support to qualified nonprofits.

The members nominate a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice three times yearly. Three nonprofits are then randomly selected and the chosen recipient is determined by a majority vote. Each woman writes a $100 check directly to the chosen nonprofit, collectively donating a total of $10,000 or more.

With over 120 members, many women continue to join this effort and may contact Carol Wallen at Roycar80@gmail.com to become a member.

Visit them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareSedonaVerdeValley/

