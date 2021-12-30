ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

100 Women Who Care Awards Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Tommy Acosta
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DlrM_0dZ8mcbi00 – 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter selected Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters as the nonprofit to receive $12,150 at its recent Giving Circle.  They presented the funds at the YBBBS Cottonwood office on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

“With volunteerism at historic lows, school closures and other timely challenges, this generous investment in Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters will enable YBBBS to continue connecting to those volunteers, youth and families that need it most,” said Executive Director Erin Mabery.

YBBBS matches volunteers (Bigs) from all walks of life with youth (Littles). A successful match lasts at least one year, however, the average for a match at YBBBS is 46 months with proven outcomes for youth in a variety of programs:

  • 52% Less likely to skip school
  • 55% More likely to enroll in college
  • 46% Less likely to start using drugs
  • Become more civically engaged

“This year we will be expanding into workforce development programming to include those young adults entering the workforce by professionally and strategically creating and aiding mentor relationships through partnerships with local businesses, high schools, and colleges or vocational institutions,” said Mabery.

100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter was launched by four Sedona women Sallyann Navarro, Barbara Quayle, Judy Reichert, and Carol Wallen who act as a Steering Committee.  The organization is dedicated to collectively provide support to qualified nonprofits.

The members nominate a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice three times yearly.  Three nonprofits are then randomly selected and the chosen recipient is determined by a majority vote.  Each woman writes a $100 check directly to the chosen nonprofit, collectively donating a total of $10,000 or more.

With over 120 members, many women continue to join this effort and may contact Carol Wallen at Roycar80@gmail.com to become a member.

Visit them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareSedonaVerdeValley/

The post 100 Women Who Care Awards Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers

Sedona AZ : On Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM MST sat the Sedona Artists Market Gallery located at 2081 West State Route 89A, Suite 11, Sedona, AZ 86336, here will be a Prayer Painting event with Sheryl Rogers. With your energy and prayers, the forgiving nature of paint – you will [...] The post Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

In Sedona, The Only Way Out Is In

By Tommy Acosta Sedona, AZ. — What a year. What a sad, sad year for so many. We lost relatives, friends, homes, our freedoms, our sense of well-being and peace of mind.  A constantly mutating virus that continues to wreak havoc across the planet, weather gone wild, tornados decimating communities, floods, fires, riots and insurrections; [...] The post In Sedona, The Only Way Out Is In appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

EVAA January 13 Meeting

Verde Valley News – El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will hold its first meeting of the  New Year on Jan. 13 at 1:00 pm at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ. Social distancing and masks are recommended. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, [...] The post EVAA January 13 Meeting appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Village Troubadours to perform at Camp Verde Community Library January 6th

By Carson Ralston Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, January 6th from 5:30-7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for a special performance by The Village Troubadours. The Village Troubadours are Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte. Jashan grew up in the sixties, fell in love with the music of the times, [...] The post The Village Troubadours to perform at Camp Verde Community Library January 6th appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Cottonwood, AZ
Society
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Mark & Julia

By Carson Ralston Sedona News – Join us on Thursday, December 23rd from 5:30-7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our new free Special Concert Series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style concerts that take have taken place at the library for nearly 5 years. Music in the Stacks [...] The post Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Mark & Julia appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

GOHS Grant Award to Provide Child Car Seats

Verde Valley News, Sedona News – Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a grant for the FFY 2022 in the amount of $12,474 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to continue their child car seat safety program. Thanks to GOHS, the District expects to provide approximately 210 child car seats to [...] The post GOHS Grant Award to Provide Child Car Seats appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedonya Conscious Living Center to Host Bee Your Dreamzz 2022,

Sedona AZ (December 17, 2021) – – On December 31st, Sedonya Conscious Living Center will be hosting Bee Your Dreamzz 2022, a conscious intention event, to welcome in the New Year – with 50% of all proceeds going to save the bees. The all day event that takes place at Sedonya Conscious LIving Center in [...] The post Sedonya Conscious Living Center to Host Bee Your Dreamzz 2022, appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

ACF of Yavapai County hosts grant application workshops for local nonprofits

Sedona AZ (December 15, 2021) – In preparation for the 2022 grant application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host free virtual grant application workshops. The workshops will equip organizations with information to apply for funding in 2022. Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies, and tribal entities interested in applying for [...] The post ACF of Yavapai County hosts grant application workshops for local nonprofits appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#College#Drugs#Charity#Women Who Care Awards#Giving Circle#Ybbbs Cottonwood#Steering Committee
Sedona.Biz

‘Vin de Filles’ Donates $25,000 to Verde Valley Sanctuary

Cottonwood AZ (December 14, 2021) – ‘Vin de Filles’, an Arizona wine grown, produced and bottled by women was released during its first annual Fund-Raising Party in mid-October at Page Springs Cellars.  The group of female volunteers ranged between the ages of 11 and 68. They nurtured two different grape varieties, Malvasia and Syrah since [...] The post ‘Vin de Filles’ Donates $25,000 to Verde Valley Sanctuary appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Health First looks to fund programs addressing chronic conditions

Flagstaff AZ (December 14, 2021) – Health First Foundation solicits interest in its 2022 Northern Arizona Community Health Grant Cycle, which looks to fund innovative and sustainable nonprofit programs addressing chronic health conditions. Letters of intent are required before grant application and must be submitted by Jan. 14. Health First has delivered up to $1.5 [...] The post Health First looks to fund programs addressing chronic conditions appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City welcomes seven women retrospective exhibit and art reception at City Hall

Sedona AZ (December 14, 2021) – The city invites the public to attend its next artist reception on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall to celebrate some of Sedona’s most seasoned local artists such as Jacque Jordan Jackson, Ruth Holland Waddell [...] The post City welcomes seven women retrospective exhibit and art reception at City Hall appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
98
Followers
350
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy