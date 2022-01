LEWISTOWN—The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a burglary to 4J's bar in Ipava that occurred Dec. 13.

The Sheriff's Office is also requesting information on the attempted burglary to the Vermont Legion Dec. 28. Please call 547-3939 or 647-3636 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.