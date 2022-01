The local playground in the Halls Hill-High View Park neighborhood in Arlington was bustling. A DJ spun beats, and people who hadn’t seen each other during the pandemic — or even since their high school graduations — hugged and slapped each other on the back. They were there — about a hundred mostly Black residents and former residents, gathered together on this sunny, crisp Thanksgiving morning — for the neighborhood’s annual Turkey Bowl.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO