Road closures announced for New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Downtown Buffalo

Road closures have been announced by the City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works for the New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Downtown Buffalo.

The street closures will begin Friday morning and all streets are expected to reopen by 2 a.m. Saturday except for Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, which will remain closed until 8 a.m. Saturday.

10:30 a.m. - Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower (between Genesee and East Huron streets) will close for stage setup,

11 a.m. - West Huron Street (between Pearl and Main streets) and E. Huron Street (between Main and Ellicott streets) will close.

2 p.m. - Chippewa Street (between Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street), Washington Street (between Mohawk and E Huron streets), Washington Street (between Genesee and Chippewa streets)

4 p.m. - Genesee Street (between E. Huron to Ellicott streets)

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminds those who are planning to attend to make "smart choices" regarding COVID-19 safety.

I urge attendees to wear masks and practice Covid safety to help reduce the spread of the virus heading into 2022. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. If you’re not vaccinated, please consider staying home and watching the Ball Drop on my Facebook page or on TV.

- Mayor Brown

If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch the ball drop right here on 7ABC. Coverage begins with 7 Eyewitness News at 11, followed by full ball drop coverage both in Buffalo and in Times Square in New York City from ABC. The local coverage will be hosted by WKBW's Ed Drantch and Katie Morse, DJ Jickster from 97 Rock and AM Buffalo's Melanie Camp and 7 First Alert Meteorologist Andy Parker. You can find more information here .