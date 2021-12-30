ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J's NYE performance canceled after rapper tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Johnson
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Actor and Grammy Award-winning rapper LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his upcoming New Year’s Eve appearance. LL Cool J was set to perform during the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022," special....

www.fox5ny.com

