WATCH: The story of the women on the NN Running Team

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s top distance running team (NN Running) released a short documentary on their YouTube page about the female Ethiopian runners on the team. In the short video, three-time world record holder Letenesbet Gidey and her training partner Yalemzerf Yehualaw talk about what it was like growing up as a female...

On launches new Kenya-based trail running team

Swiss running company On has tapped into a new market with the launch of The Milimani Runners, an elite trail running team based out of Iten, Kenya. Kenyan runners are among the elites at most major international road races, but the story isn’t the same at trail races. Trail running has grown in popularity with the rise in global competitions and funding behind the events.
womensrunning.co.uk

Inside the January 2022 issue of Women’s Running

The January issue of Women's Running for 2022 is out now! Here's what's in store... If you know Women’s Running, then you’ll know that we think that a new year should never mean a new you. You are brilliant as you are. What a new year does offer us women, is a chance to take a breath and consider how we can care for ourselves better over the next 12 months. Running is just one way we can approach self-care: the gifts that it gives us are immeasurable in terms of our physical and mental health. So let’s face 2022 with new grit and determination – not to change ourselves, but to reward ourselves more. Our January issue gives you all the tools you need to start (or re-start) your running journey, with plenty of motivation to improve your running if you’re an old hand. From the gorgeous Nell McAndrew who’s just about to run her 100th parkrun, to all the best running gear for women, a full-body workout to build strength top-to-toe, as well as a guide to vegan running, we have January covered!
runningmagazine.ca

Gary Robbins is out of the Barkley Marathons

Legendary Canadian ultrarunner Gary Robbins has removed himself from the start list of the 2022 Barkley Marathons. He made the announcement via Instagram on Monday, citing a desire to spend more time with his six-year-old son instead of spending hours training in the upcoming year. Robbins has attempted the infamous...
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
The Independent

Jason and Laura Kenny among Tokyo 2020 stars dominating New Year Honours list

Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes from Tokyo dominate the New Year Honours list, with golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny receiving a knighthood and damehood respectively.Gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were among the other star names from the summer to be recognised with OBEs, while US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu has been made an MBE.She became the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, and the first qualifier of any nationality ever to do so.Raducanu said: “It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to...
Variety

Picabo Street Among Olympians Profiled in New Peacock Documentaries Streaming Prior to the Winter Games (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run up to the 2022 Winter Beijing Olympic Games beginning on Feb. 4, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will debut three original documentaries about Olympic athletes. Lindsey Vonn, Tara Lipinski and Picabo Street are among the Olympic gold medalists involved in new docus titled “Meddling,” “Picabo” and “American Rock Stars.” “We’re excited to give fans an in-depth look at stories of Olympics past that captivate us to this day and build excitement for the upcoming Winter Games,” says Rick Cordella, Peacock’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. The first new Peacock original docu, “Meddling,” will begin streaming on Jan. 6. The...
runningmagazine.ca

Get faster with this inverted pyramid workout

You may think it odd to include a mile-focused track workout in your training plan when your main focus is road racing, but sometimes, an injection of speed is exactly what you need to keep your training fresh and exciting. This inverted pyramid workout will get your legs moving and help build your top-end speed so that when you hit the roads, you’ve got an extra gear to tap into when you need it.
The Independent

Carli Lloyd says ‘Bye Twitter’ after being ridiculed for her ‘Republican’ Fedex complaint

Former US soccer star Carli Lloyd has faced backlash on Twitter after complaining about the practices of a FedEx delivery driver. The two-time FIFA World Cup winner took to her personal account to air her grievances regarding a recent delivery, in which the courier dropped the boxes off on her uncovered stairs rather than inside the porch of her house. “Ringing in the New Year with soaked packages. Guess the 5 extra steps from our @Fedex driver to place under the covered section of the porch was too hard to endure,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “#Noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore.”However, several...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Women who love to fish

This impacts 30 sites in Wisconsin. A local shop owner gives back. The doctor says get them scheduled during winter break. What a local pediatrician says about getting young ones vaccinated.
ESPN

Elana Meyers Taylor gets first World Cup women's bobsled victory since 2019

SIGULDA, Latvia -- Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her first World Cup women's bobsled win in nearly three years on Sunday, her 19th career victory on the circuit. She teamed with Lake Kwaza to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. The British sled driven by Mica McNeill and pushed by Adele Nicoll was second in 1:42.10, and Canada's team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski was third in 1:42.12.
