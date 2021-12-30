ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Mill Valley family takes COVID testing to new level ahead of New Year's Eve party

By Brooks Jarosz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL VALLEY, Calif. - As New Year’s Eve events get canceled amid the omicron variant surge, there’s one house party in Marin County that is still on, as long as all guests show up to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test hours before the party begins. Andrew...

Silicon Valley

Report: Marin among Bay Area leaders in pandemic exodus

Marin was among the Bay Area counties with the largest outward migration after the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the number of people who have left California has decreased by 38%. Not so in the Bay Area, which remained one of the few regions that has seen an uptick in residents relocating, according to the California Policy Lab, a research institute based at the University of California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley, CA
5 Bay Area Counties Update Mask Rules: No More Indoor Mask Exceptions

Marin, San Francisco, Sonoma and Alameda counties announced Wednesday that they will no longer allow indoor mask mandate exceptions for small settings like college and fitness classes in which everyone is fully vaccinated. The four counties — along with the city of Berkeley, which operates its own public health department...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

These Bay Area counties tighten mask requirement amid omicron surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties are making changes to COVID-19 response due to the recent surge in omicron cases. California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday. San Francisco County San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LA County reports more than 20,000 new COVID cases ahead of New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES - As predicted, Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission that is continuing to drive up hospitalization numbers and raising fears that a higher death count will soon follow. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported...
Matt Willis
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Parties To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking. Further, anyone entering either the Offshore Rooftop & Bar or the New Year on the Pier party must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event. Anyone attending the New Year on the Pier party at the Aon Grand Ballroom also must pass a temperature check. Anyone with an elevated temperature will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test on the spot, and anyone who tests positive will have to leave. Those who have to leave will be issued a refund. Anyone entering the party, regardless of temperature result, can take the free COVID test when entering. Masks must be worn for the entirety of the party.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch girl arrives a minute into 2022

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The first baby born in Santa Rosa made his appearance in the world at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, a Kaiser spokesman clarified. The baby is a boy born to a Rohnert Park family. The spokesman had earlier incorrectly said the baby was born at 12:45 a.m. The first...
ANTIOCH, CA

