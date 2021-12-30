MASK MANDATE: PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REQUIRE MASKS

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone entering a building owned or leased by Palm Beach County, potentially schools as well, will be required to wear masks starting January 3rd. This includes all courthouses.

From Palm Beach County Thursday morning: “The highly contagious Omicron variant is now competing with the Delta variant in the community causing significant absenteeism. In order to continue providing critical government services and for businesses to remain open and viable we must work together to slow the spread. The CDC recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings, and public in areas of substantial or high community transmission regardless of individual vaccination status.

After consulting with the Director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, whose data indicates our daily cases, the daily positivity rate and the number of cases per one hundred thousand are on the rise – and in conjunction with the CDC recommendation – effective 12:01 a.m. on January 3, 2022, facial coverings/masks will be required of employees and the public while in all county owned and leased buildings until further notice.

County Property includes all county-owned and county-leased buildings where Palm Beach County’s offices, divisions, and departments conduct business. Law Enforcement has the authority to issue a trespass warning and remove any individuals not in compliance with this policy.

The federal mask requirement for county-operated transit vehicles and in the Palm Beach International Airport remains in effect.”

