ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

MASK MANDATE: PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REQUIRE MASKS

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

BACK TO THE FUTURE: 2022 STARTS WITH MASK MANDATE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY BUILDINGS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aso9_0dZ8kta500

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone entering a building owned or leased by Palm Beach County, potentially schools as well, will be required to wear masks starting January 3rd. This includes all courthouses.

From Palm Beach County Thursday morning: “The highly contagious Omicron variant is now competing with the Delta variant in the community causing significant absenteeism. In order to continue providing critical government services and for businesses to remain open and viable we must work together to slow the spread. The CDC recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings, and public in areas of substantial or high community transmission regardless of individual vaccination status.

After consulting with the Director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, whose data indicates our daily cases, the daily positivity rate and the number of cases per one hundred thousand are on the rise – and in conjunction with the CDC recommendation – effective 12:01 a.m. on January 3, 2022, facial coverings/masks will be required of employees and the public while in all county owned and leased buildings until further notice.

County Property includes all county-owned and county-leased buildings where Palm Beach County’s offices, divisions, and departments conduct business. Law Enforcement has the authority to issue a trespass warning and remove any individuals not in compliance with this policy.

The federal mask requirement for county-operated transit vehicles and in the Palm Beach International Airport remains in effect.”

The article MASK MANDATE: PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REQUIRE MASKS appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 13

andrew richards
4d ago

Is that because the mask have worked so well everywhere else? 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Maybe they should just get the vaccine so they will be safe? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 The definition of insanity is doing the samething over and over expecting different results. Who ever ordered mask mandates should be Baker Acted!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Another 1,721 Patients Admitted Sunday To Florida Hospitals

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 1,721 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Florida Hospitals on Sunday while at least 30 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida medical facility. The latest numbers bring the inpatient bed count for COVID patients to 5,700. On Sunday, […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Another 1,721 Patients Admitted Sunday To Florida Hospitals appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID Testing In South Delray Beach Brings Huge Lines On Jog Road

Multi-Hour Wait For Free COVID Testing At South County Civic Center. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are hoping for a free COVID-19 test at South Palm Beach County Civic Center on Jog Road, just north of Clint Moore, prepare to wait. The […] The article COVID Testing In South Delray Beach Brings Huge Lines On Jog Road appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL COVID: Bad Start To 2022 For Palm Beach County

At Least 41 Died In Florida On Friday From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kinsa HealthWeather just elevated Palm Beach County to its highest level possible for COVID-19 spread. The area has not registered a “99” or “critical” since the peak of the […] The article CRITICAL COVID: Bad Start To 2022 For Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: At Least 27 Die On New Year’s Day As Hospital Admissions Rise

Palm Beach County Mask Mandate Returns On Monday. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The start of 2022 is looking lot like 2021 and 2020. Florida reported 27 hospital deaths on New Year’s Day from COVD-19, with 1,625 adult COVID-19 hospital admissions and 92 pediatric […] The article COVID FLORIDA: At Least 27 Die On New Year’s Day As Hospital Admissions Rise appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Boca Raton, FL
Health
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

UNMITIGATED DISASTER: PALM BEACH COUNTY POSITIVITY NOW 26-PERCENT

COVID SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. FLORIDA ADDS 58,013 CASES IN ONE DAY! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 spread is seemingly out of control. The CDC reports that the area’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 26.1 percent, we believe this […] The article UNMITIGATED DISASTER: PALM BEACH COUNTY POSITIVITY NOW 26-PERCENT appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Sick In Vacant Boca Bridges House, Overturned Boat, Bomb Scare

You Heard Sirens On New Year’s Day. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A house that Palm Beach County’s property appraiser says is vacant in Boca Bridges was the scene of someone so sick early New Year’s Day that paramedics […] The article SIRENS: Sick In Vacant Boca Bridges House, Overturned Boat, Bomb Scare appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT REINSTATES MASK MANDATE

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is reinstating the mandatory mask mandate for all staff members, employees, vendors, and visitors effective January 4th, 2022. This is the official announcement made Friday just before noon: “The recent surge in COVID-19 […] The article PALM BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT REINSTATES MASK MANDATE appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fire East Boca, Dead In Polo Club, Choking In Boca West

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fire in what we understand to be vacant townhomes in East Boca Raton tops our Sirens report for Monday. The fire started late Sunday afternoon near Ocean Drive […] The article SIRENS: Fire East Boca, Dead In Polo Club, Choking In Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Absenteeism#Covid#Metrodesk Media#Omicron#County Property
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW RECORD: Palm Beach County COVID Positivity Rate Now 24 Percent

CDC: One Quarter Of All COVID-19 Tests In PBC Are Positive, 395 Percent Increase In New Cases. HHS: 39 Die In Florida Hospitals From COVID On Wednesday. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If the CDC numbers are correct, roughly one-quarter of all COVID-19 tests […] The article NEW RECORD: Palm Beach County COVID Positivity Rate Now 24 Percent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLIGHT DELAYS MOUNT: South Florida Airports Hit Hard Again And Again

“JetScrew” Cancels Flights, So Does Delta, Spirit, United, More… Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach International, Miami… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — JetBlue has a new nickname from angry travelers going nowhere fast in and out of South Florida — it’s ”JetScrew.” Joined by Delta, United, […] The article FLIGHT DELAYS MOUNT: South Florida Airports Hit Hard Again And Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

URGENT: Local Hospitals Say Stay Away If You’re Seeking COVID Test

Here Is A List Of Every COVID-19 Testing Site In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County and area hospitals are urging residents and visitors to stay away from hospitals if you are seeking […] The article URGENT: Local Hospitals Say Stay Away If You’re Seeking COVID Test appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: East Boca Raton Fire Is Now Out, Investigation Under Way

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The fire near Ocean Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, burning since late Sunday afternoon, is now out. Boca Raton Fire Rescue just issued the following advisory: On Sunday January 2, 2022, at 4:06pm, Boca Raton Firefighters responded to a […] The article UPDATE: East Boca Raton Fire Is Now Out, Investigation Under Way appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
BOCANEWSNOW

Ben’s Deli Boca Closes Due To COVID

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Ben’s Deli in West Boca Raton is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. We previously reported on the deli’s apparently problematic COVID protocols. That was roughly a year ago. Then, over the summer, Ben’s received several “high priority” […] The article Ben’s Deli Boca Closes Due To COVID appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Palm Beach County

BY: MEDIA ADVISORY | Palm Beach County Health Dept. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be opened south of the Wells Recreation Center, 2409 Avenue H West, near the baseball fields. Testing will start 12/30 and the hours of operation will be 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., […] The article New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Expect Rally With Illegal Activity Saturday Afternoon

Group Expected To Take Part In Event For Dirt Bike Riding Teen Killed When Chased By Boynton Beach Police Officer. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A large rally to honor the teen who drove into a median and then a street sign while recklessly […] The article Police Expect Rally With Illegal Activity Saturday Afternoon appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

One Shot In West Boynton Beach, Police Ask For Tips, Video

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A late-night shooting in unincorporated Boynton Beach is under investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. One man was shot in the abdomen. From PBSO: “On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, deputies responded to a shooting […] The article One Shot In West Boynton Beach, Police Ask For Tips, Video appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boynton Beach today announced that it is joining Palm Beach County in ”flushing” its water system in early January. For those new to South Florida, this is an annual procedure that often leads to water tasting […] The article REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Polo Club, Unconscious At MD Now, Overturned In Boynton Beach

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rescuers rushed to an overturned car in Boynton Beach, an unconscious person at medical clinic “MD Now,” and a deceased person in Boca Raton’s Polo Club as part of […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Polo Club, Unconscious At MD Now, Overturned In Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Spits In Deputy’s Face, Is Jailed

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly spit in the face of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy while she was being arrested for domestic abuse. Christina Marie Johnson is now facing several charges, including simple assault, battery, weapon offense, […] The article West Boca Raton Woman Spits In Deputy’s Face, Is Jailed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide

Numbers Surge As Omicron Spreads. Floridians Are Still Dying From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are now 2,344 adults in Florida hospitals being treated for COVID-19, a dramatic increase from just days ago. At least 809 adults were admitted to Florida hospitals […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy