ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show postponed over COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jztEM_0dZ8kllV00

NEW YORK ( AP ) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

44 people aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

First held in 1877, the dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S. , the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WKRG News 5

Pet of the Week: Ollie the Puggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Puggle named Ollie. A Puggle is a pug/beagle mix. Ollie is the cutest little thing! He and his brother were found as strays. Ollie is crate-trained and may be house-trained. He’s very calm and has a nice disposition. He’s going to make a […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#American Kennel Club#Covid#Ap#Royal Caribbean#Pekingese#Wasabi#French#English#German#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Squirrels in Bienville Square to be relocated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will begin to relocate some of the squirrels in Bienville Square due to overpopulation and to protect the historic live oak trees. After the city was struck by Hurricane Sally in 2020, the City of Mobile contracted Wildlife Solutions Inc., a Fairhope-based company, to assess the squirrels […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Girl Scouts kick off annual Girl Scout Cookie Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have officially kicked off their annual cookie season. Online sales are happening now, whereas booth sales and door-to-door sales will start on Jan. 14. Also on Jan. 14, the Girl Scouts will be hosting a cookie drive-thru at their offices. Two new cookies will be […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida Lottery introduces new draw game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery is introducing a new draw game today, Jan. 3, where matching one number can win cash prizes up to $1,250. In the new game, CASH POP, players select a number from 1 to 15 and the dollar amount they wish to play per number- $1, $2 or $5. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

Flora-Bama to hire over 200 people at job fair

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama will be hosting a job fair in hopes of hiring over 200 people at the beginning of 2022. The job fair will be Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15 and will include positions across their businesses including Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole […]
JOBS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy