Missouri State

Missouri will send you a free COVID test

By Kevin S. Held
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Having trouble buying an at-home COVID-19 test? Missouri will mail one to you for free. Click here to get your test.

With COVID cases tripling in St. Louis , the demand for tests and booster shots has also increased . The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will ship a testing kit to your home at no cost.

You’ll have to answer some basic questions but should still qualify for a free nasal swab test kit. Once approved, the kit will arrive at your home within two days with a prepaid FedEx return envelope. The test itself is good for up to six months.

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

Once you administer the test, it must be packaged in the FedEx envelope according to specifications and returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. The test will be shipped overnight to a lab for processing and you should have your results emailed to you. Any delay in shipping could void the test itself.

The testing agency, Fulgent Genetics , says it can test for the omicron variant.

You can also find available free testing sites by zip code via Castlight Health.

