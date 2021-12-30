Brimley boys are runners-up at Carney-Nadeau Holiday Tournament

CARNEY — The Brimley boys couldn’t quite dig themselves out of an early deep hole here Wednesday night in a 79-65 basketball loss to Milwaukee Young Coggs.

Brimley trailed 18-3 less than six minutes into the contest and 24-10 after the first quarter of the championship game in the Carney-Nadeau Holiday tournament.

“They jumped out to a big lead and that’s how it ended,” said Bays’ coach Jacques LeBlanc, Jr. “We kept battling. We had some spurts and opportunities, but credit to them. They did a real good job. I think there was an intimidation factor with their size. After the first quarter, we finally started to settle in.”

The Bays (4-2) climbed within 24-18 on a 21-foot jump shot from the right wing by sophomore Perry LeBlanc with six minutes, 15 seconds left in the second stanza.

Every time the Bays got close, however, the Eagles found an answer.

Young Coggs (3-3) extended its lead to 28-18 on a jumper from the right corner by sophomore Marquon Stewart with five minutes remaining in the second.

The Eagles then lengthened their lead to 40-26 on a layup by 6-foot-7 sophomore guard Taylor Smith with two minutes left in the second.

Brimley trimmed its deficit to 40-32 on a jumper from top of the key by senior Jacques LeBlanc III at 55 seconds.

Nine seconds later, Smith drained a pair of free throws, giving the Eagles a 42-32 halftime cushion.

The Bays climbed within 43-38 on a 15-foot jumper by senior Grady Newland early in the third before the Eagles surged to a 58-42 lead on a lay-in by Smith late in the quarter.

Young Coggs extended its lead to 60-44 on a 12-foot jumper by sophomore guard Dalano Knox early in the fourth.

Brimley shaved its deficit to 62-54 on a layup by senior Owen Ennes, set up on a pass from Newland with five minutes remaining.

The Bays, however, were unable to get any closer.

“They play a similar style to Milwaukee Academy of Science, who we play on Jan. 7,” said Eagles’ coach Jerome Gray. “Brimley did a nice job giving us a sneak preview. They’re real good and Brimley has a good team. They play a different style in Michigan. We play two halves in Wisconsin and they play four quarters up here.”

The Bays took their only lead at 3-2 on 20-foot set shot from the right wing by Newland 23 seconds into the contest before the Eagles scored 16 unanswered points.

“They’re a very good team,” said coach LeBlanc. “They have height and defend very well. They were able to go over the top. It’s tough when they have a size advantage on you across the board.”

Perry LeBlanc finished with 26 points. Jacques LeBlanc III added 15 and Newland had 10 for the Bays, who committed 12 turnovers.

“Perry is pretty special,” said coach LeBlanc. “He adds to his strength to make up for his size (5-9). He hits the weight room quite a bit and we’re trying to get his buddies to buy into that. We’re really excited about our future.”

Smith poured in 29 points. Senior Demetrius Hatten scored 18 and Stewart chipped in with 17 for the Eagles, who had 18 miscues in this fast-paced game.

“Taylor is a first-year high school basketball player,” said Gray. “He’s learning. He likes to pressure the ball. He’s a real good kid.”

Brimley defeated Stephenson 68-67 and Milwaukee Young Coggs beat the host Carney-Nadeau Wolves 52-42 in the semifinals of the Carney-Nadeau Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday night, Stephenson stopped Carney-Nadeau 60-27 in the tournament’s third-place game.

The Brimley jayvees were crowned champions following a 75-55 conquest of Young Coggs.

Brimley hosts Rudyard in an Eastern UP Conference game Tuesday night.

Young Coggs 24 18 16 21 — 79

Brimley 10 22 12 21 — 65

Milwaukee Young Coggs — Hatten 18, Knox 9, Smith 29, Stewart 17, Porter 4, Ambrose 2. FT: 9-17; F: 10; Fouled out: None.

Brimley — LeBlanc III 15, Lipponen 3, Newland 10, Beseau 2, LeBlanc 26, Hill 4, Ennes 2, Caldwell 3. FT: 7-12; F: 14; Fouled out: Newland.

