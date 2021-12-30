ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 found at Pennsylvania home died of COVID-19, says coroner

By Alexis Loya, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29P2GZ_0dZ8kVal00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – Three people found dead at a Pennsylvania home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.

Authorities were called to a home in Conemaugh Township, about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found three people dead in different areas of the property.

  • Ruth Kinsey, 68, found in the kitchen
  • Richard Kinsey, 70, found in the living room
  • Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in a camper in a barn on the property

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday citing their causes of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology tests.

Passengers behaving badly: The worst in-flight incidents of 2021

The three — who were siblings, Lees tells the Associated Press — had passed away five days before being found, the coroner reports. In October, he reported that the autopsies showed no outward or inward signs of trauma.

As of December 29, the state of Pennsylvania has reported over 36,500 COVID-related deaths, according to the Department of Health .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. The flames ripped through at least 9.4 square […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study. The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral procession route for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – On December 29 Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty. On January 4, the funeral will be open to the public. Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. Fairfield Community High School is the starting point on January 4, 2022 immediately followingfuneral services and first responder […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Hospitalizations in Illinois due to COVID-19 reach record high as omicron surge continues

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 6,294 were hospitalized with Covid-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.    Covid patients now occupy 25% of all in-use hospital beds in Illinois and account for 41% of patients in intensive care statewide. The surge in hospitalizations comes as the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Kinsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Coroner#Weather#Wtaj#The Associated Press#The Department Of Health#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker gives an update on the latest COVID-19 surge

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker gave an update on the latest COVID-19 surge. Governor Pritzker highlighted the record surge in new infections and hospitalizations, but backs off of mandates or bans on elective surgeries, instead leaving decisions to hospital executives. The state warns about pop-up testing clinics scamming people with spotty or non-existent test results. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy