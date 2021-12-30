The Most-Anticipated Films of 2022

We saw a lot of Tilda Swinton in 2021, and we’ll be seeing even more of her in 2022. When Swinton, Wes Anderson, and much of the rest of his cast were promoting The French Dispatch a couple of months ago, they had already wrapped production on Asteroid City. Not much...
Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
A very different movie! Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal both earned Oscar nominations for their roles in Brokeback Mountain — but they weren’t the only actors considered for the complex characters. Josh Hartnett, Leonardo DiCaprio and more Hollywood A-Listers were almost cast in the memorable roles. “This is...
In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
One of the most exciting parts of a film is when a previously unannounced star pops up for a cameo. More often than not, an actor's cameo appearance in a film is kept under wraps until its release, allowing fans to be surprised for a few short moments of screen time.
2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain is enrolling in The School for Good Mothers.
Deadline understands that the Ava and Scenes From A Marriage star, through her production company Freckle Films, has optioned the TV rights to Jessamine Chan’s debut novel. She is understood to have beaten a number of rivals to the rights.
Freckle Films will team up with Finding Ohana director Jude Weng and Endeavor Content to adapt the project for the small screen.
The School for Good Mothers, which is published this week in the U.S. via Simon & Schuster, sees one lapse in judgment land a young mother in a government reform...
At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic.
While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants” were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema.
So let’s do it again!
Hollywood studios...
EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893.
Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book.
The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022.
Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021.
With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...
Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January.
Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix.
New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
