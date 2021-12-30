Yeager Airport to become West Virginia International Yeager Airport in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport will become the West Virginia International Yeager Airport on New Year’s Day.

Rachel Urbanski, Public Affairs Specialist with Yeager Airport and Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, tells 13 News that it is not a name change, but a “name addition.”

She says that it will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The airport code, CRW, will not change, according to Urbanski.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.