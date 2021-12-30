ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeager Airport to become West Virginia International Yeager Airport in 2022

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport will become the West Virginia International Yeager Airport on New Year’s Day.

Rachel Urbanski, Public Affairs Specialist with Yeager Airport and Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, tells 13 News that it is not a name change, but a “name addition.”

Yeager Airport to receive $2.1 million for infrastructure, upkeep projects

She says that it will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The airport code, CRW, will not change, according to Urbanski.

