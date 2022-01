MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The world’s longest wooden roller coaster is receiving 2,000 feet of track refurbishment this winter. Kings Island says the Gravity Group will be working on The Beast’s first drop and through the first tunnel towards the second drop and 540-degree helix tunnel. They will change the first drop on The Beast from 45 degrees to 53 degrees. Amusement park officials say the change isn’t being made to add more speed or thrill to the ride, but to come in lower in the tunnel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO