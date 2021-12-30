ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Winterize your home with these few improvements

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ0fw_0dZ8iPDz00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The chilly temperatures we have seen across the Portland metro area this week has some families rethinking their home setup.

Whether it’s for your kitchen or for safety our Emily Burris spoke with a home improvement expert to go over some products that can help winterize your home.

George Oliphant from George to the Rescue shows some winter home improvements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Weather#Winterize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy