A prayer vigil and a moment of silence will take place on Jan. 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol riot. Additionally, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will also deliver their remarks on Thursday. Prior to the announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would do something for all Americans to remember what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

