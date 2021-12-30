ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China warns US will pay ‘unbearable price’ for backing Taiwan

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s foreign minister has warned the US will pay an “unbearable price” for​ its support of Taiwan. ​. In an interview with state media Thursday, Wang Yi accused Washington of “encouraging ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” in a way that “not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but...

nypost.com

Comments / 567

ch
4d ago

China attacked the US and the world with the release of this virus, and  even now refuses to be honest about how or why it developed this virus. WHO and American progressives were part of this  attack. Obam/ biden transferred the technology to China and paid for it's development in Wuhan.Was it part of a biological weapons program? Was it released as a result of sloppy lab practices? Why is Hunter Biden  profiting from it, and why did Gates  know about it  before it happened? All of these are questions that must be answered. China is an international pariah and can never be trusted till a fair and independent investigation answers these questions.

Reply(28)
239
Guest
4d ago

Absolutely China is the gift of Corona virus that keeps on giving why do we continue to allow them to get by with it oh yea because they own Obiden

Reply(5)
86
Dougi
3d ago

so....we are threatening Russia, China is threatening US.... and we are injecting our Troops with Chinese Bioweapon or discharging them? ooooooootay. America is Fuuuuu ked

Reply(3)
31
Related
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. In a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and avoiding a nuclear conflict. The five nuclear powers also committed to full future disarmament from atomic weapons, which have only been used in conflict in the US bombings of Japan at the end of World War II. But squaring that rhetoric with reality will not be easy at a time of spiralling tensions between those same global powers not seen since the Cold War.
POLITICS
Reuters

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade ministry asked China's Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero COVID-19 policies, state media reported. Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) showed...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
Person
Mao Zedong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red China#Communists#Taiwan Affairs Office#Post
US News and World Report

EU Has 'Cognitive Split' in Its China Policy - Senior Chinese Diplomat

BEIJING (Reuters) - Europe has a "cognitive split" in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday. Relations between China and the European Union...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy