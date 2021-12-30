State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles after a standoff with suspect

State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles. Troop D spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said it began with LCPD officers called to an address where a man had fired shots into a home twice; the second time hitting someone inside.

“The subject was later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Thomas of Lake Charles, and at that residence, he had fired several shots towards the residence then fled on foot,” said Senegal.

Lake Charles Police caught up with an armed and body-armored 22-year-old Christopher Thomas at another residence, where they tried to negotiate his surrender. Trooper Senegal said Thomas retreated inside the house.

“Then once he got back into the residence he fired at officers while standing in the front doorway, then officers discharged their weapons striking Mr. Thomas. He was transported to an area hospital and that’s where he actually died,” said Senegal.

As with all police officer-involved shootings in the state, LSP is investigating. Senegal said they’ll seek out any surveillance video which may help in the investigation.

“And also, if there’s any type of surveillance, like home security surveillance of course they’re going to maybe speak with the actual homeowners and see if they can get access to that video to maybe even see what the actual chain of events was and from there put together a report,” said Senegal.