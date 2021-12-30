ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles after a standoff with suspect

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcOnb_0dZ8hGUT00

State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles. Troop D spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said it began with LCPD officers called to an address where a man had fired shots into a home twice; the second time hitting someone inside.

“The subject was later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Thomas of Lake Charles, and at that residence, he had fired several shots towards the residence then fled on foot,” said Senegal.

Lake Charles Police caught up with an armed and body-armored 22-year-old Christopher Thomas at another residence, where they tried to negotiate his surrender. Trooper Senegal said Thomas retreated inside the house.

“Then once he got back into the residence he fired at officers while standing in the front doorway, then officers discharged their weapons striking Mr. Thomas. He was transported to an area hospital and that’s where he actually died,” said Senegal.

As with all police officer-involved shootings in the state, LSP is investigating. Senegal said they’ll seek out any surveillance video which may help in the investigation.

“And also, if there’s any type of surveillance, like home security surveillance of course they’re going to maybe speak with the actual homeowners and see if they can get access to that video to maybe even see what the actual chain of events was and from there put together a report,” said Senegal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL-AMFM

NYE carjacking suspect busted

On December 31, the NOPD arrested James Johnson in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred that same day at the intersection of General DeGaulle and MacArthur Boulevard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigates a murder in Avondale

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his detectives are investigating a homicide that happened this morning in Avondale. “Just after 7:00 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man down in the 300 block of Coretta Drive. They…
AVONDALE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Armored#Lcpd#Lsp
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy