Most of Bay Area moves out of ‘exceptional’ drought category

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most parts of the San Francisco Bay Area have moved out of the ‘exceptional’ drought category on Thursday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Most in the region moved to the ‘severe’ category, although parts of the East Bay remain in the ‘extreme.’

The Bay Area has seen multiple rainstorms that have helped the drought issue, including a severe storm back in October that prompted evacuations, flooding, power outages, etc.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the levels of drought from least to most severe goes in this order: abnormal, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional.

Most of the Bay Area improved two levels from ‘exceptional’ to ‘severe’ drought, dating back from Oct. 1 to Thursday.

There has also been a drought improvement statewide.

Side-by-side maps show California’s drought conditions improved between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. (U.S. Drought Monitor)
The exceptional drought category , as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor , includes air quality, water shortages, and wildfire being affected.

“Poor air quality affects health; greenhouse gas emissions increase as hydropower production decreases; West Nile Virus outbreaks rise.”

“Fire season is very costly; number of fires and area burned are extensive.”

“Water shortages are widespread; surface water is depleted; federal irrigation water deliveries are extremely low; junior water rights are curtailed; water prices are extremely high; wells are dry, more and deeper wells are drilled; water quality is poor;”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

FUBAR1
4d ago

It’s funny, they dump the reservoirs because of the snow melt. Then let the water go when the snow melting. Then raise the water rates because we don’t have enough water.

Reply(1)
2
 

