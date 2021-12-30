Curbside Christmas tree collection scheduled

Residents are reminded of the options available to dispose of fresh cut Christmas trees. Trees will be collected curbside on, or near, your trash collection day, the week of Jan. 17. Trees must be at least six feet from your automated collection cart. Remove any plastic...
For those who are looking to dispose of Christmas trees, there are both curbside pickup options and opportunities to drop them off at local yard waste facilities. Municipalities typically ask residents to remove decorations from their trees and not put trees in bags. Framingham: Curbside tree collection for living trees...
The City’s Solid Waste Division will be providing a curbside Christmas Tree collection service during the week of January 3rd through January 7th, 2022. The City’s collection trucks will pass through each City neighborhood one time only. Please have trees curbside by 6 a.m. on your normal collection...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown will soon be offering a free curbside Christmas tree recycling program for city residents. Officials said residents will be able to contact the City of Morgantown Engineering and Public Works Department from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18 to pick up their Christmas tree between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
AUSTIN, TEXAS – Once our natural Christmas trees have been taken down and stripped of their decorations; they have a new purpose! City of Austin residents can give their real trees a second life by recycling them into mulch or compost. Annually, holiday tree recycling keeps nearly 20,000 trees...
Remember, there will be no curbside trash collection in Muscatine on Thursday and Friday due to the upcoming Christmas holiday. Thursday route will be collected on Wednesday with the regular Wednesday route. Please have your refuse container out curbside by 5 a.m. Wednesday. Friday route will be collected on Monday...
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University is again asking area citizens to give the environment a gift after Christmas. Despite a difficult year of Hurricane Ida and the on-going pandemic, Turtle Cove and its partners will again provide Christmas Tree Recycling. Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for wetland restoration rather than throwing them out with the trash.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As another storm makes its way across Northern California, there’s growing concern in Sacramento about leaves still left in city streets and gutters from past storms.
Pile after pile of leaves are leaving many people frustrated.
“It’s crazy,” Sacramento resident Mel Cornsilk said. “There’s just piles everywhere.”
The falling foliage happens every year in the city of trees, but this year, crews are taking much longer to scoop up these piles.
“These leaves have been here since October,” said bicyclist Jeremiah Rohr.
Rohr has called the city to complain.
“I’ve reported this a couple of times on 311 and nothing’s happened,” he said.
He...
’Tis the season to be courteous to your mail carriers. With winter well underway in metro Detroit, the United States Postal Service is reminding residents to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, steps and porches.
The owner/tenant of any premises adjacent to a sidewalk shall remove or cause to be removed any snow from said sidewalk, to make the same safe for use by the general public, within 24 hours of snowfall and shall remove any ice or fully cover any ice with sand, ashes or similar substance within 24 hours of formation.
Older residents and those with health problems are reminded to avoid the extreme physical activity connected with shoveling snow. Also, skiers, operators of snowmobilers and all-terrain vehicles are advised to keep vehicles off town streets at all times. Travel safety. When traveling, exercise extreme caution. During winter storm events, limit...
