Curbside Christmas tree collection scheduled

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As another storm makes its way across Northern California, there’s growing concern in Sacramento about leaves still left in city streets and gutters from past storms. Pile after pile of leaves are leaving many people frustrated. “It’s crazy,” Sacramento resident Mel Cornsilk said. “There’s just piles everywhere.” The falling foliage happens every year in the city of trees, but this year, crews are taking much longer to scoop up these piles. “These leaves have been here since October,” said bicyclist Jeremiah Rohr. Rohr has called the city to complain. “I’ve reported this a couple of times on 311 and nothing’s happened,” he said. He...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO