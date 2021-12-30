Denver suspect wrote about murder in books under pseudonym

T he Denver shooting suspect may have offered clues in books he wrote under a pseudonym.

Lyndon James McLeod, 47, the suspected shooter in a Denver shooting spree, wrote a series of three books, Sanction , under the pseudonym Roman McClay, according to multiple outlets. In the books, the main character, Lyndon MacLeod, shot people at a tattoo parlor on 6th Avenue, two of whom shared names with victims of the actual Denver shooting.



McLeod acknowledged he "use[d] real names and real events and real people alongside fictional ones" in his writings "precisely because [he] wanted to blur the line between what is and what is possible."

McLeod co-owned a tattoo parlor on 6th Avenue in 2013, according to former employee James Clarke, who said the business failed because McLeod was controlling.

“Everyone quit because nobody could work in that environment,” Clarke said . “Lyndon blamed everyone else who was involved in it, except for himself.”

Five people died and several more were injured after McLeod's alleged shooting spree in Denver on Tuesday. Four were initially killed in the shooting, while a fifth victim succumbed to her wounds after being hospitalized. McLeod was killed after a gunfight with the police.

Police believe the shooting spree was targeted.

"Based on what we know, it does appear that the offender was targeting specific people in this case. The victims were known to the offender. With the hotel clerk, we believe there may have been some issue with the hotel, not necessarily the specific person," said Denver Police Commander Matt Clark in a statement on Tuesday. "We believe he knew the people in general — I'm speaking specifically about the Denver connections."

While one of the original four victims died near his apartment, the other three were killed near the Sol Tribe tattoo shop.

Police had previously investigated McLeod twice, officials said, but never filed charges against him.

