Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: Week 17 'MNF' vs. Browns likely final home game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers enter their "Monday Night Football" contest against the Cleveland Browns at 7-7-1 and face long odds at a playoff berth this winter.

Since being selected 11th overall by the Steelers in 2004, "Big Ben" has earned six Pro Bowl nods, won two Super Bowls and was named the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He ranks inside the top-10 all-time in game-winning drives at 52 (third), comebacks with 40 (third), passing yards at 63,721 (fifth), passes completed with 5,386 (fifth), passes attempted at 8,353 (sixth), passing touchdowns with 416 (eighth) and playoff games started at 22 (ninth).

In 14 games this season, Roethlisberger has completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,373 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.