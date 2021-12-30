ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
410 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update

 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As of Wednesday, December 29, 78.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.9%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker .

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 40,371 to date, with 410 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, December 29. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 309. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 84.8 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 82.8.

Fauci says COVID-19 test availability will ‘greatly improve in January’

There are now 1,202 active cases in Albany County, up from 1,122 Wednesday, December 29. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,181 from 2,063. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 39,169 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 301 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since Wednesday, December 29, and there are 60 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Seven of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, unchanged from Wednesday, December 29. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 470 since the outbreak began.

New US COVID cases soar to highest levels on record

“This is now the second consecutive day we’re reporting new daily COVID infections above 400, and unfortunately, these numbers are likely to grow larger ahead and after New Year’s. I’m strongly urging everyone to practice caution when it comes to how they’re celebrating this year, and consider only gathering in small groups of vaccinated individuals who have gotten tested recently,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As New York State and Albany County work together to continue distributing at-home test kits to schools and the general public, we’re asking everyone who tests positive to submit their results on the county website through the newly added feature. This will allow us to better understand our infection rate and the level of community spread, because right now our daily case numbers likely are artificially low,” he continued.

When to test for COVID after holiday gatherings

To submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing, please utilize the online submission link , or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website.  Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Hochul warns of January COVID surge as case counts rise

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

