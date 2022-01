Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested a special election to fill a vacancy in the Michigan House of Representatives. State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud was elected to mayor of Dearborn and will be sworn in later this month, leaving constituents in the 15th House District without a representative. Whitmer asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to schedule a primary election on March 1 and a general election on May 3 for candidates seeking to replace Hammoud.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO