On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) traded around 6 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday. The most active were buyers of the Jan. 14 calls. There was an institutional buyer of 4,600 contracts for an average price of $1.04 per contract, he added.

