Bloating is one of the most common digestive issues you could struggle with, stemming from any number of causes from food intolerances to hormones. While bloating is not necessarily an indication of any deeper underlying health problems, it can be incredibly uncomfortable and difficult to manage if the problem becomes chronic. You may be following a healthy and balanced diet and still struggle with inflammation in the stomach area, and certain foods that may be rich in nutrients can also be the culprit for bloating.

HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO