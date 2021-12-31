ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County sets single-day new highs for new COVID-19 cases

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Health Department reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

According to newly-released data, the total number of positive cases is also an all-time high at 12,827. The previous record for new cases in the county stood at 163 set on December 2nd.

Officials say 35 out of 171 new cases are among children, about 20%. As of Thursday there are 814 active cases of the virus and recovering and 19 cases in need of hospitalization.

The county declared a state of emergency Monday, December 9, following a continuous surge in cases.

Wayne County declares state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 numbers

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, December 26, 2021 Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Capital Region 9.47% 9.96% 10.43%
Central New York 9.19% 9.38% 9.63%
Finger Lakes 9.16% 9.45% 10.18%
Long Island 15.42% 16.26% 17.32%
Mid-Hudson 11.55% 12.53% 13.72%
Mohawk Valley 9.17% 9.43% 9.39%
New York City 12.63% 13.70% 15.25%
North Country 6.92% 7.10% 7.19%
Southern Tier 7.87% 8.01% 8.21%
Western New York 10.03% 10.55% 11.72%
Statewide 12.41% 13.36% 14.61%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

