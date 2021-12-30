Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
Dogs, especially puppies, commonly eat poop — this habit often simply reflects natural dog instincts. Dogs may be more likely to eat poop when they're stressed or not getting enough nutrients. Training, using a leash, and providing enough exercise and playtime can help prevent poop-eating. Visit Insider's Health Reference...
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
One behavior cats do frequently that is unique to them is that they like to rub up against people and objects. Sometimes it occurs while you're carrying laundry down the stairs, but oftentimes it occurs when you arrive home after being out for the day. What is your cat trying...
The recent viral fame of an orange tabby cat named Jorts led to debates about whether Jorts was less intelligent than other cats simply because he has orange fur. Some said it was unfair and prejudicial to judge the feline based on its appearance. But is there really a medically...
Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
Lots of puppies were adopted during the holidays, some as Christmas presents from parents to surprise children. Nothing can be more joyful that a happy bouncing young canine, full of fun and frolic. However, patience and prevention are needed to prevent frustration for you and danger to your new puppy.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While getting Grandpa a dog for Christmas might sound like a good idea, gifting a pet doesn’t always work like it does in the movies. While the holiday season is a good time to adopt with the extra free time and staying indoors, there are a couple problems with adopting at this time of year.
A few years ago, my husband discovered he had two extra weeks of vacation time to use. As we giddily discussed all the exotic places we could explore, three aging sets of brown eyes stared up at us. We closed the website with overseas travel deals and opened a car...
Even the wealthiest shoppers in Britain's finest food halls might baulk at paying £27 for a pound of sausages. Dog owners, it seems, would not think twice. The escalating cost of canine treats has prompted The Kennel Club to sit up and take notice, warning that dogs do not need luxurious treats such as Canine Caviar’s free-range, grass-fed buffalo tails - sold on Amazon for £50 a packet of six - or The Innocent Hound’s £27 “luxury superfood sausages”.
Every dog owner knows that leaving for work can be melodramatic, as dogs often cry and beg for their humans to stay. That’s why many people sneak off without saying goodbye to their pups, worried that the moment will only cause more stress. But according to science, not acknowledging your dog might do more harm than help.
Did you unknowingly step in another puddle of puppy pee?. It's very important to realize that a puppy is very similar to a newborn baby. The world is still very new to them and they are learning to adapt to this new environment. We must approach potty training with a lot of patience, understanding, and positive reinforcement. Most puppies, with consistent training and help from us, tend to achieve potty-trained status in three to four months, although some may take up to six or seven months. Patience. Patience. Patience.
A crate can become a refuge for your canine companion, and teaching your dog to use one has a number of benefits. Here are three reasons to consider crate training your dog. 1. Your dog can be conditioned to see its crate as a den to retreat to in stressful situations. With the right training, this snug space can become a place where your dog feels happy and safe.
With the holidays behind us, many people focus on healthier habits and lifestyles in the new year. While our pets hopefully haven’t indulged in many of the sweets and beverages that our festivities bring, most pets still battle obesity and the health effects are wide ranging. Overweight cats and dogs are susceptible to developing diabetes. Obese cats are prone to liver failure and both species’ joints strain under the added workload associated with carrying extra pounds.
Pet adoptions rose dramatically during the pandemic. As people return to the office -- what does that mean for your new furry friend who is used to having you around all the time? Dog behaviorist and Halo smart collar co-founder Cesar Millan offers these tips on how to make this transition:
Dear Critter Corner: We have recently adopted a new puppy and during the initial introductions our resident dog seemed to enjoy the puppy but now our resident dog is growling at the puppy. Do you have any suggestions on what we should do?. Congratulations on your new pup! While your...
If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
