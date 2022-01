Edge stood tall over The Miz at Day 1 on Saturday night, thanks in large part to the return of his wife Beth Phoenix. "The A-Lister" repeatedly escaped defeat thanks to outside interference from Maryse, and by the end of the match it looked like he had things locked up when he nailed a Skull Crushing Finale after Maryse whacked Edge in the face with her purse. But suddenly Phoenix arrived at the top of the entrance ramp and chased Maryse away from the ring. This caused a long enough distraction for Miz to turn around and run right into a Spear.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO