ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rotherham grooming: South Yorkshire Police not recording ethnicity

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe force at the centre of the Rotherham grooming scandal is not routinely recording the ethnicity of child sexual abuse suspects, a newspaper has found. According to The Times, all four South Yorkshire Police districts failed to record details. Rotherham, where hundreds were abused by gangs of South Asian...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bedfordshire Police stop and search record best in the country

Bedfordshire Police has been ranked as the best force in the country for a key aspect of stop and search. Inspectors found the force carried out stop and searches with reasonable grounds 95.8% of the time, up from 81% in 2018. The force said its officers had undergone specialist training...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Rotherham attempted abduction: Man hunted after boy, 10, 'grabbed'

A boy was "grabbed" and dragged towards a car in an alleged attempted abduction in Rotherham. The 10-year-old reported he was followed home after walking to a shop on Browning Road, Herringthorpe, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday. The boy said a white man, wearing a face covering and gloves,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Jay
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Yorkshire Police#Child Molestation#Times#South Asian#Rotherham Council#Pakistani#Home
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We’re not going to be able to control this’: On the frontline of London’s deadliest year of teenage murders since 2008

It is Wednesday afternoon and officers on the Met Police team tasked with tackling violent crime in Croydon are preparing to head out on patrol. The scale of the challenge becomes immediately clear: moments before they hit the streets, accompanied by an Independent reporter, the officers hear a 25-year-old man has been stabbed seven times in a children’s playground in broad daylight.A recreational space where young children would usually play after school is now doubling as a scene in “London’s violence epidemic”, covered in police tape with air ambulance positioned to lift the victim to emergency care. London has seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Clews: Appeal to trace stab victim's Christmas movements

Police have appealed for anyone who knew a woman stabbed to death in Staffordshire to contact them. Lucy Clews, 39, was found dead in a bungalow in Cannock on 29 December. Detectives from Staffordshire Police appealed for information to "help us to piece together a timeline to help us understand where Lucy's been and who she's been associating with".
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Man dies after being found unconscious in Rotherham street

A man has died after being "discovered unconscious" on a street, police have said. South Yorkshire Police said the man died at the scene after being found on Doncaster Road in Rotherham, close to the junction with Oak Meadows, earlier. The force said officers were trying to "determine how he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

MP Virginia Crosbie releases photo of death threat letter

A Welsh MP has released a photograph of a death threat that was sent to her office. The handwritten note saying "traitors hang", with an image of a noose, was sent to Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie's Holyhead constituency office on 23 December. Ms Crosbie said North Wales Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock murder arrest after woman found stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed. Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid testing facility ‘deliberately’ set alight in Scotland

A Covid test centre was set on fire just minutes into New Year’s Day in what police believe to be a deliberate act.Investigators say an item was thrown at the canopy of the facility in Dumbarton on Saturday morning, causing it to catch fire.No one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished soon after.Images of the scene show a large hole burned into the side of a gazebo at the test centre in Risk Street.Police Scotland said there was no impact to services provided at the centre and officers are reviewing CCTV footage.A spokesperson for the force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcti12.com

Two charged with murder, accused of providing drugs in woman's overdose death

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Two men have been charged in the May 2020 overdose death of a 30-year-old Carteret County woman. Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Norman, 34, of Gloucester and Willis Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake of eastern Carteret County.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy